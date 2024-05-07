Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.22

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 5387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $543.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPYP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.