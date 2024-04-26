Insider Buying: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Purchases 8,600 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 352,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,769. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

