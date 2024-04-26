iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.97

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 37865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $583,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

