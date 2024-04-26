Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$4,680,120.00 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Richard Fortin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$4,680,120.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 12 month low of C$36.90 and a 12 month high of C$52.65. The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99.
