Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 9,913 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,554,000 after purchasing an additional 197,770 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,808,000 after buying an additional 79,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,944,000 after buying an additional 186,455 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

