Hermez Network Price Tops $4.09 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.43 million and approximately $15,349.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00006401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,518.10 or 1.00074472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00097224 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.09245729 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $34,260.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

