Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $687,000 in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 289,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 196.3% during the third quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 305,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,678. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

