Ankr Market Capitalization Hits $522.11 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Ankr has a market cap of $522.11 million and approximately $37.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05256841 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $46,954,287.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

