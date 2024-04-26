Moonbeam Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $275.60 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00055179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,116,003,289 coins and its circulating supply is 857,992,265 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

