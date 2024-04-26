Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $121,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.