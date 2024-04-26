Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Bought by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,735 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 37,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

