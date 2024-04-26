goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.67.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:GSY opened at C$176.00 on Monday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$180.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$149.74. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.5811069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at goeasy

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.