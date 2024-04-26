APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of APA opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 130.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1,527.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 865,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

