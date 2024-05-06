U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APRJ. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 57.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 20.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of APRJ opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

