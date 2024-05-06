LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $30,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Hub Group stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

