FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited Raised by Cormark (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBL traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.38. 1,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$22.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The firm has a market cap of C$954.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.87.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million.

Pollard Banknote Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. Insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

