Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,243,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,002,309. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. The company has a market cap of $462.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

