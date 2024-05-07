Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $13,908,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

