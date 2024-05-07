Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $242.38. 1,585,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,755. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

