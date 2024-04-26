Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.58. The stock had a trading volume of 64,647,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,808,766. The company has a market cap of $546.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

