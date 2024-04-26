Raymond James Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,418.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,182.09.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $60.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,133.29. 234,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,365. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,147.65. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $714.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

