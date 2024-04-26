Evercore ISI Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Snap stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. 98,003,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,036,756. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

