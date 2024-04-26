Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Booking by 41.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,937,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $22.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,525.03. 80,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,551.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,380.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

