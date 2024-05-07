iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.60

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 11418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

