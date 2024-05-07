Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 31,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 20,146 call options.

Coupang Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,881,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. Coupang has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,457,030. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 2,250.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $250,714,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 104,032.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 217.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,909,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,761,000 after buying an additional 1,992,092 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

