Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

