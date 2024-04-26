Bfsg LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

