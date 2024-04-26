Bfsg LLC Acquires New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

