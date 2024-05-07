iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $519.13. 5,097,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,534. The firm has a market cap of $447.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.67 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.