Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

GFTU stock opened at GBX 910 ($11.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 969.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 912.86. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

In related news, insider Eric Born purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($12.90) per share, with a total value of £31,118.10 ($39,093.09). In other news, insider David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.27), for a total transaction of £113,986.59 ($143,199.23). Also, insider Eric Born purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($12.90) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,093.09). Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

