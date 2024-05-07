Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.1 %

MHH stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

