Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.1 %
MHH stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
