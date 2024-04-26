Barclays Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $73.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 1,779,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,431. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after purchasing an additional 745,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $239,347,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

