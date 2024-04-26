AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,948.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,534. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,024.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,769.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

