iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

