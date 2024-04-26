Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 587 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 154.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 123.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

CCI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 263,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,945. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

