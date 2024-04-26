Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 177,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 17,935,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,806,535. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

