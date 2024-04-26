Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.36.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.