PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

