Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

ARTNA opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARTNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

