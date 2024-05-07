GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.590-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.46.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

