Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

CSX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 853,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

