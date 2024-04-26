Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,589 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.