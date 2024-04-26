Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.01. 1,316,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.