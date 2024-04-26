Metro Inc. (MRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Metro Trading Up 1.0 %

MRU opened at C$70.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.86.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

