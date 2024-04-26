Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.78%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,241. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.11 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.
In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $207,185.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
