Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.78%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,241. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.11 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $207,185.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

