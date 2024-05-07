EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $731.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $160,811.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.