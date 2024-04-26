Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 2.7% on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $215.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $179.20 and last traded at $178.37. 14,269,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 42,457,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.67.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 71.8% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

