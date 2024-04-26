Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 116.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.