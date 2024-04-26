RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after purchasing an additional 202,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 151.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 255,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 266,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 2.2 %

PII opened at $83.36 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

