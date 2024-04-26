Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,409 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 56.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,918 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 56,425 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.38. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

